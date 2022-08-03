Top leaders of new insurgency outfit arrested in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 3 In a major operation, the Assam police on Wednesday arrested three top leaders of a newly-formed insurgency outfit in Karbi Anglong district.

As per reports, the Karbi United Liberation Army (KULA) was recently formed in Karbi Anglong district, which was issuing threats to the public besides intimidating a few business houses for the past few days.

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched an operation in the wee hours of Wednesday in the Manji area of the district.

A senior police officer informed that a few cadres of KULA, including its chairman D.P Kronjang alias Daniel Teron, were hiding in Manji. After the police confronted the outfit's members, there was a brief exchange of fire between the two sides.

According to the police, Daniel Teron was injured in the firing and was later arrested from the spot. The two other cadres who were accompanying him have also been taken into custody. They have been identified as Sedeng Tungan alias Pronob Timung and Arak Ejang alias Thengtom Hanse.

Pronob Timung was the general secretary of the outfit, whereas Thengtom Hanse was looking after the finance of the organisation.

The police also recovered some arms and ammunition, army fatigue uniforms, extortion letters, and a few SIM cards from their possession.

Pushpraj Singh, Superintendant of Police in Karbi Anglong, told , "The top leaders of this new outfit have been arrested. I am hopeful that soon we will be able to dismantle the organisation completely."

Notably, last year a tripartite agreement was signed between five insurgent groups in Karbi Anglong, the Centre, and the Assam government to end years of violence in the region.

Under the peace accord, more than 1,000 armed cadres rejected violence and joined the mainstream. The agreement provided for their rehabilitation.

