Top Maoist commander Manish Yadav killed in Jharkhand encounter

Latehar (Jharkhand), May 26 CPI (Maoist) commander Manish Yadav, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was killed in an encounter with police and security forces in the forests of Latehar district, Jharkhand, officials said on Monday.

Another top Maoist, Kundan Kharwar, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested during the operation.

The encounter took place in the Dauna and Karamkhar forest area under the Netarhat police station limits and lasted from late Sunday night to early Monday morning.

According to Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav, police had received intelligence inputs about the movement of armed Maoist squads in the region.

Acting on this, a joint team of district police and security personnel launched a search operation late Sunday night.

As the team advanced, Maoists opened fire. Security forces retaliated, leading to a fierce gun battle that continued intermittently for nearly three hours. After the firing ceased, the body of a slain Naxalite was recovered, later identified as Manish Yadav.

During the combing operation, Kundan Kharwar, another senior Maoist with a Rs 10 lakh bounty, was apprehended. Several weapons were also seized from the encounter site.

Police said the Maoist group had gathered in the forest to plan a major attack.

This marks the second major success for Latehar Police in their ongoing anti-Maoist operations within the past three days.

On May 24, in an encounter in the Ichwar forest, two Maoists -- Pappu Lohara (Rs 10 lakh bounty) and Prabhat Lohara (Rs 5 lakh bounty) -- were gunned down, and another injured rebel was captured.

These militants were reportedly affiliated with the banned outfit Jharkhand Sangharsh Mukti Morcha.

Earlier, on April 21, eight Maoists, including commander Prayag Manjhi -- who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore -- were killed in an encounter with police and security forces in the Lugu Hills of Bokaro district.

