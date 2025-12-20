Top MHA official reviews security, infrastructure along India-Myanmar border in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 20 Secretary (Border Management) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajendra Kumar, on Saturday visited Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district and carried out a comprehensive review of the security situation and infrastructure along the India-Myanmar border, officials said.

A senior official in Imphal said that the visit of the Border Management Secretary was dedicated to reviewing the current security architecture and infrastructure projects along the strategically vital India-Myanmar border.

During his tour, Kumar carried out an on-ground inspection of frontline border posts and surveillance installations, engaging with personnel to address operational challenges and gather feedback on enhancing field effectiveness.

In a high-level review meeting involving the Assam Rifles, local administration and various security agencies, the MHA (BM) official emphasised the necessity of optimising patrolling and strengthening real-time intelligence sharing.

He advocated for the rapid integration of modern monitoring techniques, specifically the deployment of drones and advanced sensor systems, to ensure a robust and “smart” border management framework.

The secretary commended the security forces for their dedication in a sensitive environment, reiterating the government’s resolve to safeguard national integrity while facilitating legitimate cross-border trade.

He urged all agencies to maintain peak operational readiness and proactive coordination to curb illegal activities and ensure regional stability. Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also last month reviewed the ongoing border-fencing work along the India-Myanmar border.

A Raj Bhavan official had said that, chairing a meeting, the Governor reviewed the overall progress of the construction works along the 398 km India-Myanmar border with Manipur.

Senior Border Road Organisation (BRO) officers, including the Additional Director General Border Roads (East) and the Commandant of 25 Border Road Task Force (BRTF), briefed the Governor on the progress of the fencing, key operational issues, and the overall performance of the project.

They also flagged concerns related to security and communication and put forward recommendations to ensure faster and smoother execution of the remaining works.

The Governor appreciated the progress made so far and conveyed that necessary support will be extended by the government to address the concerns raised by the BRO.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioners and senior officers from the BRO and Assam Rifles. Deputy Commissioners of several border districts were also present at the meeting.

Earlier in June, the Manipur Governor and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a high-level meeting and discussed ongoing fencing work along the India-Myanmar border and the overall law and order situation in the state.

The border fencing work was undertaken by ‘Project Sewak’ of the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), which is also looking after road construction in Nagaland and Manipur. The BRTF is a unit under the BRO.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor