Top officials of Indian, Russian N-establishments visit Kudankulam

Chennai, Feb 8 Top officials of Indian and the Russian nuclear establishments visited Tamil Nadu's Kudankulam where four more 1,000 MW atomic power plants are being constructed, it was announced on Thursday.

Rosatom State Corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev, and Atomic Energy Commission of India Chairman and Secretary, Atomic Energy, Ajit Kumar Mohanty, visited Kudankulam, said Rosatom.

During the two-day visit, the delegation inspected the power units being constructed as the second and third stages and discussed the long-term cooperation agenda.

The end of last year was marked by a wonderful joint 10-year anniversary of the first nuclear power unit at Kudankulam being connected to the Indian power grid of the Republic of India, Likhachev said.

"Our work continues as part of joint projects in various areas of the nuclear energy use and we are optimistic about the further development of our cooperation," he added.

India's atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two functional 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Kudankulam, while four more (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction. All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom.

Major equipment for building the third and fourth units have reached Kudankulam from Russia.

