Top officials summoned by Kerala Guv to skip meeting; stage set for showdown with CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 The already rocky relations between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are set to hit another low with the news surfacing that the Kerala Chief Secretary and State Police Chief (SPC) will not present themselves before Khan on Tuesday.

The two were asked to give their report to Khan in person on CM Vijayan’s statement early this month over the alleged gold smuggling and hawala racket in the state.

Last Thursday Khan wrote to Vijayan regarding the alleged gold smuggling and hawala money racket that the CM referred to on two occasions.

In his letter Khan said the issue was grave as CM Vijayan himself said this money was being used for 'anti-state' and 'anti-national' activities for the last many years and the CM had not informed him (Governor) about it.

Khan had also called the newly-appointed Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and SPC Sheikh Darvesh Saheb to give him their report on it.

However, on Tuesday, according to sources, CM Vijayan made it clear that neither of the officials would go to brief Khan as the state government was of the view that this was a direct intervention in governance by the governor, which is not according to rules and procedures.

Before writing to Vijayan, Khan spoke tough to the media about the disclosures made by the CM.

Khan said the matter was of a serious nature and he was kept in the dark and he wanted to know what action was taken by the Kerala government.

The issue of gold smuggling in the state was first brought out by Left Independent Legislator P.V. Anvar last month and he accused ADGP, Law and Order M.R. Ajith Kumar, along with P. Sasi, the Political Secretary to Vijayan of being the main actors responsible for the racket.

However, CM Vijayan has denied any wrongdoing by Sasi and also was seen as shielding Ajith Kumar.

If the two top officials fail to meet Khan even after he called them for a briefing on Tuesday, all eyes would be on Khan’s next move after that.

