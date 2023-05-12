Top priority is to eradicate drugs, tuberculosis from Himachal, says Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] May 12 : The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, stated that his top priority as the governor of the state is to eradicate drugs and tuberculosis (TB) from the state.

"As the governor of Himachal Pradesh I would promise eradication of drugs at first place and 2nd priority is to eradicate Tuberculosis. In environment preservation Himachal is doing well, and I will keep the environment at third place on my priority list as Himachal Pradesh is leading the country on the issue of environment," said Shiv Pratap Shukla.

He emphasized the need to sensitize youth and monitor their movements both on and off campus to combat drug addiction.

"To make youth aware of the drug menace there is a need to sensitize them at the institutional level and in classes and their movement in the campus and outside need to be monitored. The small shops and business units also are providing them the synthetic drugs, the parents need to come forward and boycott the drug addict at social level, the addict needs to be disclosed in the society only after this the menace could be ended," said the governor.

Regarding the Indo-Tibet-China border issues, Governor Shukla asserted that no one will be allowed to occupy or enter the state of Himachal Pradesh. He said that both state and union governments are alert on the issues.

"These issues are sensitive; we should give any public opinion or statement on such issues only after visiting the areas. As far as the government of India is concerned it is alert, the government has set up vibrant villages and arrangements for the people on border areas are being done. Both the Defense and Home Ministry are working on it. We need to secure our borders, we can go at any extent to protect our borders, we believe that in our state not even an inch of land can be occupied by anyone both our state and center governments are alert on it, as soon as the weather gets clear I shall visit those areas and shall try to address the problems of the people in those regions," said Shiv Pratap Shukla.

He said that he is committed to address these social issues in the state with collective efforts.

The Prime Minister of India has also prioritized the eradication of drugs and TB, and Governor Shukla has discussed the establishment of drug eradication and de-addiction centers, as well as Ni-kshay Mitra for TB eradication. He hopes to lead the country in eradicating TB by 2024, ahead of the Prime Minister's target of 2025.

"The Prime Minister of India has targeted to eradicate TB from India by 2025, we want to take it a year ahead and we shall complete it by 2024 and it would give a positive result for the country. And we have Ni-kshay Mitra in all districts we have people from corporate sectors, individuals and even people from the hospitality industry have joined it and in our governor's house people have joined it as Ni-kshay Mitra, I think we shall be able to lead forward the Prime Minister's idea ahead of the country," he added.

In conclusion, Governor Shukla reiterated his commitment to addressing these issues with collective efforts and emphasized the need for public awareness programs to combat drug addiction and TB, protect borders, and preserve the environment.

"As far as drug eradication is concerned, the state government is also working on it, policing is also being done, only policing will not help we need to make it a public awareness programme. I am working on it. I am holding and will address more meetings with colleges, NCC, Red Cross and media houses also want to work on it, we all can work on it collectively to address the problems," he further said.

He said that the state of Himachal Pradesh is leading in environment preservation and will be moving forward.

"The Prime Minister is particularly concerned about this issue, and the country's Environment Minister has urged other countries around the world to join India in reducing carbon emissions and moving towards green energy. Even India has cautioned countries such as the United States that if they do not work in green energy like India is, they will be held accountable for any future results, said Shukla

