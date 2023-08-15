Top quotes of PM Modi from Independence Day 2023 speech
On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation from Delhi's Red Fort. Here's what PM Modi said from Red Fort:
In a switch from addressing the people of India as my fellow citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as his family members while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.
- In the wake of violence and incidents of atrocities against women in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India is with the people of the state. The situation in Manipur has been peaceful for the past few days and the Central government will continue to work for the welfare of the country and of the state. The path for a resolution in Manipur will be found through peace.
- No 'ifs' and 'buts', confidence has been built. We can't miss this opportunity. India's rise and development is resulting in renewed global confidence in the country. The world is technology-driven, and with its talent in technology, India will have a new role and impact on the global stage.
- It is Modi’s guarantee that India will be among the top three economies in the world in the next 5 years
- In 2019, on the basis of performance, you blessed me once again. The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the coming five years. The next time, on 15th August, from this Red Fort I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country.
- Today, parivarvaad and appeasement has destroyed our country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them their life mantra is- party of the family, by the family and for the family.
- I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils Corruption, Dynasty and Appeasement.
- In five years, over 13.5 crore poor people came out of poverty to become part of neo-middle, middle classes
- The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development.
- As a new world order emerged after World War, I can see a new world order taking shape after the Covid-19 pandemic. After the Covid pandemic, holistic healthcare was the need of the hour. Yoga, Ayush are being acknowledged globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from the Red Fort.
- We will launch Vishwakarma Yojana with an outlay of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore to help our workers. It is 'Modi's guarantee' that India will become the third largest global economy in the next five years, the prime minister said.
- During a foreign visit, I was asked if girls in India take part in science and engineering. I told them that in India, more girls than boys are in STEM (science technology, engineering, maths). My aim is to make 2 crore lakhpati didis.
- From space to deep sea missions, Vande Bharat trains, electric buses, metro trains, villages getting internet, and semiconductor manufacturing we are working in every sector. India is moving towards its aims. This government inaugurates the projects for which it lays the foundation. We aim big and far.
- We administered 200 crore vaccinations during the Covid pandemic. Our Anganwadi and health workers made it possible. We rolled out 5G the fastest and now we are preparing for 6G too. We have achieved our renewable energy targets. This government will complete all its targets before the deadline.
