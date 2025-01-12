Torchlight processions in Patna, Muzaffarpur in support of BPSC candidates

Patna, Jan 12 Ahead of the Bihar Bandh called by Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, Chhatra Yuva Shakti organised a torchlight procession on Saturday evening.

The march began at the Income Tax roundabout and proceeded to Dakbungla Chowk in Patna. During the procession, participants voiced their support for the agitating BPSC candidates, raising slogans to amplify their demands.

Pappu Yadav has announced the Bihar Bandh for Sunday, January 12, in solidarity with the BPSC candidates who are protesting against alleged irregularities and other grievances related to the examination. The bandh poses a significant challenge for the state government as it prepares to manage the potential disruptions and maintain law and order during the statewide protest.

In Muzaffarpur, the RJD student wing organised a protest march from Shaheed Khudiram Bose Stadium to Tower Chowk on Saturday. During the demonstration, participants burned an effigy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing anger over the alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.

Amarendra Kumar, State Vice President and University In-charge of the RJD student wing, criticised the state government, stating, "There is no effective governance left in Bihar. Examination rigging has become rampant, which is why the paper was leaked." He also noted that despite ongoing student protests, the BPSC examination has not yet been cancelled. Leaders of the RJD student wing emphasised their commitment to supporting the students' movement.

Amarendra Kumar highlighted that his leader, Tejashwi Yadav, has been backing the protests since the beginning, and the RJD student wing will continue to agitate until the examination is officially cancelled.

Avinash Kumar, alias Raja Babu, the district in-charge of the RJD student wing in Muzaffarpur, reiterated their ongoing support for the protesting students. He stated, "We have been raising student issues from the start and will continue to do so in the future." The RJD student wing has vowed to sustain its efforts until the students' demands are met.

