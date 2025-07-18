Torrential rains lash Ajmer, schools closed for the day

Ajmer, July 18 The monsoon has picked up pace in many parts of Rajasthan, and Ajmer district is among the worst hit. A 'Red Alert' has been issued for heavy rain in many districts of the state, including Ajmer. In response to the continuous downpour and widespread waterlogging, District Collector Lokbandhu declared a one-day holiday for all government and private schools in the district on Friday.

Heavy rains began around 8 P.M. on Thursday and continued throughout the night into Friday morning.

According to the Irrigation Department, Ajmer recorded 72 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while the Meteorological Department reported 79.5 mm. From 5:15 A.M. to 8:00 A.M. alone, the city witnessed relentless downpours that turned roads into rivers.

The impact of the rain was visible across the city. Streets, intersections, and low-lying areas were submerged under four to five feet of water. Water entered houses, shops, and even damaged furniture, grains, and electrical appliances. Many areas resembled swimming pools, and normal life came to a standstill.

In light of the weather situation, Collector Lokbandhu instructed school administrations to ensure the safe return of students who may have already reached school before the holiday announcement. The rainfall also brought a significant dip in temperature. On Thursday, Ajmer recorded a maximum of 29 degree celsius and a minimum of 24.3 degree celsius.

The Meteorological Department has warned that rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is likely to continue in Ajmer and surrounding areas on Friday. As per the weather forecast, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Ajmer division on Friday, similarly, on Saturday, intermittent showers are likely to continue.

The district administration has urged residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow updates from the Meteorological Department closely. As monsoon intensifies, the city remains on high alert, with officials closely monitoring the situation.

