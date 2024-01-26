Torture of domestic help: DMK MLA‘s son, daughter-in-law arrested

Chennai, Jan 26 The Tamil Nadu Police have arrested the son and daughter-in-law of the ruling DMK’s Pallavaram MLA, E. Karunanithi in a case related to the alleged physical assault and abuse of an 18-year-old Dalit domestic help.

The Greater Chennai Police booked Anto Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Marlina Ann for allegedly physically torturing their teenage domestic aide.

The Neelankarai police in Chennai had registered a case under sections pertaining to causing hurt, obscene words, sections of Women Harassment Act and SC/ST Act along with sections of JJ Act.

Police sources told IANS that the couple was arrested from a relative's house in Andhra Pradesh where they were hiding.

The 18-year-old Dalit domestic help had alleged that the husband and wife used to make her work for long hours well into midnight and used to physically torture her.

The girl in her complaint also stated that she was not given her salary and that Marlina Ann used to tell her that they were very powerful and that she won't be able to do anything to them.

After the Dalit girl raised the allegations there was an uproar in Tamil Nadu calling for the immediate arrest of the couple.

