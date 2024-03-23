Total lawlessness prevailing in Bengal, says cop-turned-BJP leader Bharati Ghosh

Kolkata, March 23 Total lawlessness is prevailing in West Bengal and the recent atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali are examples of that, former IPS officer-turned-BJP leader Bharati Ghosh claimed on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, Ghosh said she is claiming this based on her experience with the local women at Sandeshkhali during her recent visit there.

“I interacted with at least 25 women and all of them narrated their horrific tales of sexual abuse by local Trinamool Congress leaders,” Ghosh said.

“Total lawlessness is prevailing in West Bengal, which has been proven by the incidents in Sandeshkhali. The Mamata Banerjee-led government has failed to uphold the dignity of women of West Bengal. It is under the patronage of the state administration that Trinamool leaders like Sheikh Shahjahan established a reign of terror in the region,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh had earlier approached the Calcutta High Court after the local police administration denied her permission to visit Sandeshkhali. The court later allowed her to visit the trouble-torn village in North 24 Parganas district.

