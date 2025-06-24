'Touch Me and I’ll Cut You into 35 Pieces’: Prayagraj Bride Threatens Husband, Elopes with Lover on Wedding Night

Following the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a wife allegedly killed her husband shortly after their marriage, a similarly bizarre incident has emerged from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, once again reminding people of the Indore tragedy. A newlywed bride reportedly acted in a shocking manner on her wedding night, leaving the groom stunned.

The new bride allegedly threatened her husband with a knife, warning him that if he touched her, she would cut him into 35 pieces. Not only that, but she insisted on leaving with her lover. After this disturbing encounter, the bride jumped over the wall of the groom's house and fled the very next night. Captain Nishad, a resident of Prayagraj's Naini area, was married to Sitara, daughter of Laxmi Narayan Nishad from Karchana Deh, on April 29. Everything seemed normal until the wedding night, when an unexpected event unfolded for the groom.

"If You Touch Me, I'll Cut You into 35 Pieces!"

Captain Nishad recounted in his complaint that on their wedding night, Sitara showed him a knife and threatened, "If you touch me, I will cut you into 35 pieces. I belong to someone else." After this, Sitara slept on the bed, and Nishad slept on the sofa. For three consecutive nights, Sitara continued to threaten Captain with the knife. Finally, his patience wore thin, and he informed his mother, leading to the revelation of the matter.

Bride Ultimately Elopes with Lover!

Captain Nishad's father, Ram Asare, stated, "We lovingly called our daughter-in-law from her room and asked what had happened. She then clearly stated, 'I love Aman, and I want to live only with him. Only he can touch me, no one else.'" Following this, Sitara's father also arrived, but no resolution was found. Finally, a village panchayat was convened. The panchayat decided that Sitara would not go anywhere and would remain there as a daughter-in-law, and she should forget her lover. However, Sitara continued to harass her husband in the closed room. Eventually, Ram Asare had to take the matter to the police station. But in the meantime, Sitara fled with her lover in the middle of the night.