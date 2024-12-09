Tour de Sikkim expedition along Silk Route concludes

Gangtok, Dec 9 The three-day Tour de Sikkim expedition along Silk Route has concluded, officials said on Monday.

According to a senior official, the final day of the Tour commenced from the banks of Rorathang River, with participants making their way to the capital city of Gangtok. The closing ceremony was held in MG Marg on Sunday evening, where the riders were welcomed with Khadas and awarded with completion medals.

In his address, Advisor for Tourism and Civil Aviation in the Government of Sikkim Sudesh Kumar Subba congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the expedition.

He commended the team for their accomplishments and emphasised the advancements being made in the field of adventure tourism in Sikkim. He expressed gratitude to the elderly couple who travelled from Uttarakhand to partake in the journey along the Silk Route and extended seasonal greetings to all attendees.

Experience sharing was conducted by an elderly couple from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, who lauded the hospitality of the Sikkimese people and the region's natural beauty. They remarked that the event was well-organised, with a warm welcome extended at every point.

The couple expressed their gratitude towards the team for their assistance and expressed satisfaction in having the opportunity to ride along the Silk Route.

A participant from Bhutan also shared his experiences, emphasising his appreciation for the overall journey. He endorsed the integration of cycling into tourism and advocated for cycling as a means to promote environmental conservation and progress towards carbon neutrality.

The Tour de Sikkim spanned a total of 212 kilometres over three days, and participants faced temperatures as low as -2 degrees Celsius. The expedition included 40 participants from different regions of the country, including some from Bhutan.

Notably, the Silk Route is a high-altitude road trip in the East Sikkim district of Sikkim. It follows the ancient trade routes and offers spectacular views of the snow-covered Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor