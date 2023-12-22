Tourist assaulted in Goa for negotiating rate of tender coconut

Panaji, Dec 22 Goa police have arrested a local juice centre owner for allegedly assaulting a tourist with an iron rod after the complainant tried to negotiate the rate of a tender coconut being sold for Rs 80.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi, informed that one Deshraj Meena (28) from Rajasthan complained that he was assaulted for negotiating the price of a tender coconut.

“The accused has been identified as Gorakhnath Gad, the owner of a juice centre in Parra, Bardez,” the police said.

The police said that Meena had come to Goa with his friend and had visited the juice centre of the accused person, where he negotiated the rate of a tender coconut which was being sold for Rs 80.

“During the process, Gorakhnath, the owner of the shop, called Meena ‘bhikari’ (beggar) and told him to go to temples where beggars are served. When the complainant objected to this, Gorakhnath assaulted him with an iron rod, causing injuries,” the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

