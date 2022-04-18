Tourist killed in freak accident in J&K's Pahalgam

Srinagar, April 18 A tourist and the horse he was riding died after a pine tree fell on them in J&K's Pahalgam hill station on Monday, police said.

Sanjay Dinker Shivdekar, 65, from Maharashtra was riding a horse from Baisaran towards Pahalgam when the tree fell on them, killing both on the spot, a police official said.

"The body of the tourist has been kept at the mortuary in Pahalgam health centre," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor