Tourists praise Vande Bharat Express on Katra-Srinagar route; thank PM Modi for easing travel

Katra, June 7 Domestic and international tourists travelling aboard the newly-inaugurated Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Srinagar on Saturday expressed joy and gratitude, praising the landmark rail service for revolutionising travel to the Kashmir Valley.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the high-speed train, marking the completion of the ambitious 272-kilometre Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL).

The train gracefully runs through narrow gorges, deep valleys crowned with lush green forests and towering Himalayan peaks, amid serpentine tunnels carved deep into the heart of the Shivaliks, with River Chenab running parallel to it.

The sleek, modern train — which runs six days a week — reduces the travel time between Katra and Srinagar to under three hours.

Passengers onboard hailed the journey as both efficient and secure. Nestled in the northernmost part of India, Jammu and Kashmir stands as a timeless symbol of natural splendour and serene beauty. Among the many ways to experience this enchanting region, a train ride from Katra to Kashmir offers a breathtaking journey through some of the most spectacular landscapes in the country.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Chenab railway bridge, the world’s highest rail bridge, marking a historic milestone in India’s infrastructure journey.

IANS spoke to few tourists who were travelling in the train.

“We never imagined we could reach Kashmir by train. It's like a dream come true,” said one tourist from Delhi.

“This unforgettable experience has been made possible by Prime Minister Modi. We feel safe, and the security arrangements are excellent.”

Radhika, another tourist , echoed the sentiment. “Earlier, there was always fear due to the region’s history with terrorism. But today, travelling in Vande Bharat, I feel secure. This initiative will certainly uplift tourism and boost local businesses.”

Bhakti, a traveller from Kanpur, added, “It saves a lot of time compared to road travel. Despite past terror attacks, PM Modi has kept working for the betterment of this region. We’re proud of his efforts.

The launch coincided with the completion of the USBRL project, a marvel of engineering that includes tunnels, bridges, and winter-proof systems designed to operate in Kashmir’s challenging climate. The train’s advanced features ensure year-round operation, even in snowfall.

According to railway officials, Vande Bharat trains numbered 26401/02 and 26403/04 will serve this route with cutting-edge technology and superior passenger comfort.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor