Towards Zero Hunger: PM Modi to address India's Permanent Mission to UN

New Delhi, April 1 The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, at its headquarters in New York, will be hosting an event on Tuesday, to commemorate India's significant contribution towards achieving Zero Hunger, in line with Sustainable Development Goal-2.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations formally refers to the Indian delegation to the United Nations.

The occasion will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several eminent guests are expected to be in attendance.

It will witness opening remarks by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, and keynote addresses by Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder & Chairman Emeritus of Infosys, and Madhu Pandita Dasa, Chairman of The Akshaya Patra Foundation will also be in attendance.

The event, titled Achievements in Food Security: India's Strides Towards Sustainable Development Goals, deliberates on the initiatives undertaken by the Government of India and The Akshaya Patra Foundation towards achieving this goal. It also recognises Akshaya Patra’s dedication and deliverance towards alleviating hunger both in India and overseas, over the last 23 years.

The event will also celebrate the remarkable milestone of serving four billion meals by the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation was established in 2000. Going a step ahead with the ISKCON temple’s tradition of feeding the hungry (whosoever comes to the temple), it all began with feeding 1,500 children of five schools in Bengaluru.

This initiative grew to become the world’s largest (not-for-profit run) mid-day meal programme, serving wholesome food to over two million children from 24,082 schools across 16 states and two Union Territory in India.

Speaking to IANS, Naveena Neerada Dasa, Executive Director, Strategy and International Relations of ISKCON, Bangalore and The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said that they intend to bring together countries and entities to join this cause.

"Not a think-tank, we are a ‘do-tank’,” he said.

He recommends setting up centralised kitchens to serve the purpose of a holistic, functional kitchen even during times of crisis and disaster, and cited the example of their services during the Covid-19 pandemic when they expanded their capacity to 110 per cent and continued to feed the hungry.

The event will begin at 8.00 p.m. IST (11.00 a.m. EST).

