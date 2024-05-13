Tractor-Truck Collision in Uttar Pradesh: 3 Killed, 17 Injured in UP's Sambhal

Three people were killed and 17 injured in an accident on the Sambhal-Hasanpur road in Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which took place near Deep Pur Tanda under the jurisdiction of the Rajpura police station, involved a collision between a tractor-trolley and a container truck.

The victims were returning from a funeral when the tragedy struck on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Ghasi Ram, 60, Mahipal, 55, and Gumani, 40.The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said. District Magistrate Manish Bansal said the accident had took place around 11 pm on Sunday. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.