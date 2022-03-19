Trade unions to protest privatisation, new labour codes on March 28-29

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Saturday announced a nationwide protest by trade unions on March 28 and 29 against the increasing privatisation and the new labour codes being introduced by the Central government.

Reddy while speaking tostated that with the new economic policies in the country, the privatisation and corporatisation is increasing.

He said, "After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power implementation of privatisation and corporatisation has increased and they are selling all the public sectors and encouraging private institutions."

He further added, "The rights of labourers working in the industries are being quashed. Anti-labour policies being introduced by PM Modi and so to condemn these attacks on the people of the country, we are going to protest against the government on March 28 and 29, across the country."

"About 20 to 25 crore labourers from across the country will protest against the government and the new labour codes being implemented as we want them to revive the new labour codes," the CPI leader said.

Reddy also stated that an all-party meeting was held in Telangana, where Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party members were present. "Only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders did not attend the meeting," he said.

"There are major public sectors in Telangana like The Singareni Collieries Company Limited and the Road Transport Corporation (RTC), where we are planning to have strike," said the CPI state secretary.

( With inputs from ANI )

