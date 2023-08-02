Trader shot dead by friend in Patna

Patna, August 2 A trader was shot dead by his friend over money dispute in Bihar's Patna, a police official said here on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Manish Kumar, was a trader and had lent some money to his friend. He had gone to Maharaj Ghat in the city on a bike to take back the money on Tuesday night.

Manish is a native of Bahadurpur locality in the city.

In its statement, the police said that Manish was shot dead by his friend Suraj who was riding pillion with him.

“Suraj had borrowed money from Manish and the latter wanted it back. Suraj shot him from behind. The victim was taken to nearby Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH where doctors have declared him dead,” the official said.

He further said that the deceased and the accused were business partners.

“We have informed the deceased's family on Tuesday night. We are investigating the case from all angles,” said Rahul Kumar, the SHO of Khaje

Kalan police station.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor