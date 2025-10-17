Traders have started getting Rs 738 crore GST refunds: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 17 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that traders across the city have begun receiving their GST refunds ahead of the festive season, and so far, Rs 738 crore have been disbursed under this initiative.

“The process remains ongoing, with modern technology enabling faster and more efficient refund processing for traders,” she said.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to ensure timely GST refunds, the Chief Minister informed that the Department of Trade and Taxes has successfully cleared pending refund cases amounting to Rs 1,002 crore, of which Rs 738 crore has already been paid to business establishments and traders.

She termed this a significant achievement that has infused new momentum into the refund process.

CM Gupta said that to make the refund system faster and more transparent, the GST Department has developed an advanced IT module in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad.

The module leverages data analytics, automation, and swift verification systems, ensuring prompt settlement of refund applications, she said.

“So far, 8,259 refund applications have been processed, a record number, including 7,409 claims below Rs 10 lakh. The prompt disposal of these smaller claims has provided much-needed relief to small traders and business owners across Delhi,” said the CM in a statement.

According to the Chief Minister, this initiative not only strengthens taxpayers’ confidence but also promotes commercial activity in the capital. The release of refunds around Diwali will enhance liquidity in the markets and inject fresh energy into the business environment.

The Chief Minister added that her government is also making consistent efforts to spread happiness among the general public.

In this regard, significant relief has been extended on pending water bills and unauthorised water and sewer connections, with a 100 per cent waiver on payment charges and penalties, she said.

“This initiative is a Diwali gift to the people,” she said, adding that under this initiative, approximately Rs 11,000 crore worth of surcharges will be waived.

She further added that her government is determined to make the functioning of the Delhi Jal Board more efficient and effective.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor