Traders laud GST 2.0 reforms as PM Modi receives grand welcome in Raipur

Raipur, Nov 1 Members of the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Raipur airport, expressing gratitude for the recently introduced GST 2.0 reforms.

PM Modi received a grand welcome in Raipur as he arrived in the city to participate in the Chhattisgarh Foundation Day celebrations.

Ajay Bhasin, State General Secretary of CCCI, told IANS that all business groups in the state are “fully prepared and excited” to partner with the Prime Minister’s vision of achieving a developed India by 2047.

He added that the chamber has urged businesses to ensure the benefits of GST 2.0 reach end consumers.

Bhasin also expressed personal joy over meeting the Prime Minister, saying that catching a glimpse of PM Modi on Ekadashi was “no less than a gift.”

Sonia Sahu, Vice President of the Chamber, said the entire team wholeheartedly welcomes PM Modi for the landmark tax reforms, while Executive President Jaspreet Singh Saluja noted that he had hoped to meet the Prime Minister in person but was unable to do so due to time constraints.

During his visit, PM Modi also inaugurated the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in Raipur.

Congratulating the people and the state government, he said, “I have witnessed the transformation of Chhattisgarh, from the resolution to the creation of the state to the fulfilment of that resolution.”

The GST 2.0 reforms, which went into effect on September 22, 2025, significantly changed India's tax system by lowering tax rates in a number of crucial and consumer-focused areas. In order to directly assist consumers, the government reduced the GST on several everyday-use items from 12 per cent to 5 per cent under the new system, as well as on household goods, processed foods, and small appliances from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.

