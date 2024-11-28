Trading scam: Actress Sumi Borah still in jail

Guwahati, Nov 28 Assamese actress Sumi Borah, accused in multi-crore rupees online stock trading case, was still in jail while her husband Tarkik Borah and two other key accused - Bishal Phukan and Swapnanil Das were released on bail following an order of Gauhati High Court.

Earlier, Sumi Borah's brother-in-law Amlan Borah also secured bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court earlier dismissed the bail plea of Sumi.

The hearing went on for a few hours and Sumi Borah's counsel argued that she had been cooperating with the investigation; however, the judge in the special CBI court observed that she could not be released on bail and the central probe agency opposed her bail plea.

According to sources, Sumi has been exploring options to appeal for bail in the Gauhati High Court.

Meanwhile, as Phukan and Das got bail as the investigation agency failed to submit a chargesheet, the investors who were duped of lakhs of rupees were fuming with anger.

On the condition of anonymity, a medical professional who invested a handsome amount in the trading through Das' company said, "We thought that the investigation agency would punish the fraudsters and we may get back our money; however, now the chances are slim as the police and central probe agency failed to submit even a chargesheet within the stipulated time."

Another investor said, "Merely after two months of the arrest, the kingpins of the huge scam were walking out of the jail. This is unfortunate."

According to a senior police officer, the investigation was on the right track and a chargesheet will soon be produced before the Court.

"Those who were involved in the trading scam will not be spared," the official added.

The state government handed over the 41 cases related to the online trading scam to the central agency.

To recall, an online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore was busted in Assam in September after a kingpin of this fraud Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

