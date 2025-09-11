Traditional knowledge vital for Marine fisheries: Experts

Kochi, Sep 11 ( IANS) From weather forecasting to boat building, the traditional knowledge of coastal communities can make vital contributions to the safety and sustainability of India’s marine fisheries, marine experts observed at a stakeholder workshop held at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Thursday.

The event featured panel discussions on “Safety and Sustainability in Fisheries and Aquaculture” and “Impacts and Challenges of the Port and Shipping Sector.”

Experts stressed that blending the centuries-old wisdom of fishermen with modern technologies such as satellite modelling and remote sensing could provide localised weather warnings and more accurate monsoon forecasts, directly benefiting the fishing community and enhancing sea safety.

“Fishermen have relied for generations on their deep understanding of the sea - observing wind direction, ocean currents, and phenomena such as sea swelling - to predict weather and locate fish,” said Dr. A. Biju Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), who inaugurated the workshop.

He also highlighted the global reputation of Kerala’s “Khalasis,” traditional boat builders who construct the famed “uru” vessels without blueprints or machinery.

Documenting and integrating their methods with modern engineering, he suggested, could create innovative approaches to maritime design. Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing was flagged as a major threat to marine resources.

Panellists recommended adopting innovative monitoring tools to curb the menace and safeguard fish stocks.

With climate change weakening monsoon patterns, raising sea temperatures, and disrupting ocean upwelling, experts called for a participatory and community-driven approach.

They emphasised eco-friendly coastal protection through bio-fencing and bio-shielding, rather than hard structures that harm fragile ecosystems.

Plastic pollution also drew concern. The panellists proposed forming a “Blue Brigade” of coastal women to spearhead plastic-free initiatives, noting their central role in households and community awareness.

The discussions underscored the importance of involving stakeholders in policymaking and implementation.

The workshop was jointly organised by Ocean Centres India, UN Global Compact Network India, and CMFRI, with participation from experts including NIFPHATT Director Dr. Shine Kumar C.S., Dr. V.V.R. Suresh, Ratnesh Jha, Dr. Ravi Raj Atrey, Dr. Shoba Joe Kizhakudan, and Dr. Remya L.

