Traditional ways to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with family

The whole country is eagerly waiting for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 10-day festive gala will begin on September 19 this year and will end on September 29, with the visarjan of the idol of Lord Ganesha. The festival marks the birthday of the elephant-headed deity. Devotees celebrate it with traditional fervor and utmost devotion. It is celebrated for 10 days and this differs from place to place in India, as per one`s tradition.

Devotees must wake up early, take a bath and wear nice clean clothes.

Take a chowki, cover it with red or yellow cloth and place the idol.

Sprinkle Ganga Jal, Light a diya, Put haldi - kumkum tilak on forehead, offer Laddo or Modak, yellow flower vermillion, Meetha Paan, Paan supari laung, 5 types of dry fruits, 5 types of fruits and cover the head with a beautiful dupatta.

Decorate the place where the idol is placed with different decorative materials.

Start Pooja with "Om Gan Ganpataye Namah" Mantra.

Recite Bindayak Katha, Ganesh Stotram and chant Ganesh Aarti.

Food offerings should be made to him like modaks (sweet rice dumplings), coconut, cooked channa, jaggery, semolina laddus, besan laddus, kheer and different types of fruits. However, his favorite food is the modak. Food offered to Ganesha is called Prasad and it should be distributed after the pooja.

Once food offering is done, then arti along with ringing of bells should be done to him. It is showing of light to the deity and invoking his blessings.

Friends, neighbors and relatives can be called over to share the festive spirit and enjoy a meal with you. Food prepared at home should be shared with others.

Towards evening, after some prayers, he should be carried to a sea or some water body for immersion. It is a very important part of the pooja. This ceremony is called visarjan in Hindi.