Traffic advisory issued ahead of India and Afghanistan cricket match in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 In view of the match between India and Afghanistan of ICC World Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the traffic restrictions imposed in and around the venue.

According to the advisory, there will be diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.

No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads, from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

"Commuters are requested to avoid Rajghat to JLN Marg, J.L.N Marg from roundabout Kamla Market to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate from 12 noon to 12 midnight on the day of match as congestion is expected," read the traffic advisory.

The traffic cops further said that limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium.

"Display of car parking labels on the windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on the parking label. The vehicles without valid parking labels shall not be allowed in the proximity of the Stadium," they said.

The advisory stated that no vehicle shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P Flyover (both carriageways) on the match day. "Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law," said the advisory.

