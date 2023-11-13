Traffic advisory issued for India International Trade Fair in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 13 In anticipation of the upcoming India International Trade Fair, set to take place at the Pragati Maidan here from November 14 to 27, Delhi Police have released a traffic advisory to apprise the public of the potential congestion on specific routes in the national capital.

With daily attendance of approximately 40,000 visitors, the numbers are projected to surge to around one lakh visitors per day on weekends and holidays.

As per the guidelines, commuters have been urged to take note of the advisory to navigate the city's roads effectively during the two-week-long event.

The advisory, released on X, highlights specific areas prone to traffic congestion during the fair, including Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Sher Shah Road, and Purana Quila Road.

Commuters not attending the trade fair are strongly urged to avoid these routes to ensure a smooth journey.

The IITF, scheduled from November 14 to 27, will enforce a phased entry system. Business visitors will be allowed entry from November 14 to 18, followed by general public from November 19 to 27.

The advisory specified designated entry gates for the visitors, exhibitors, mediapersons, and India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) officials.

The visitors with personal vehicles are directed to utilise the designated parking facilities, including basement parking No. 1 (entry and exit from Bhairon Marg), Bhairon Mandir parking on Bhairon Road, and Delhi Zoo parking. Exhibitors and visitors are specifically instructed to use the basement parking No. 2 located under Bharat Mandapam.

For the first time, tickets for the IITF will be available exclusively online and at select Metro stations. The advisory also outlined the dropping points for chauffeur-driven vehicles, taxis, and autos in the proximity to gate No. 3 and 7 of ITPO.

To facilitate smooth traffic flow, the advisory outlined strict no-parking zones on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, and Tilak Marg. Violators risk vehicle towing and prosecution for improper parking.

Towed vehicles will be relocated to the National Stadium parking at gate No. 5.

Public transport is strongly encouraged, with specific recommendations for Delhi Metro and DTC buses. Metro commuters can access ITPO through various gates, while DTC bus travellers are advised to use the designated stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

--IANS

