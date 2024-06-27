Traffic cops attacked by truck driver in Jaipur

Jaipur, June 27 Two traffic policemen were attacked with iron rods by a truck driver in Rajasthan's capital in Paota village, where they stopped the truck for being on the wrong side and issued a challan, officials said.

The accused also kicked and punched the policemen and left them injured.

People present at the site rushed the policemen to the hospital after which one of them was referred to Jaipur in critical condition.

The police have arrested one of the accused.

Pragpura police station officer Rajesh Meena said: "Traffic personnel, Chhotelal and Kishan Lal, had stopped a 10-wheeled truck at Paota Chowki for going the wrong way and issued a challan. During this, the truck driver started arguing and called his other companions. As soon as they arrived, these people attacked the policemen. During this, the truck driver attacked policeman Chhotelal with an iron rod who suffered an injury to his head due to which he fell unconscious on the road. Kishan Lal suffered a serious injury in his hand. Both the policemen were taken to Pawta Community Health Centre by ambulance from where Chhote Lal was referred to Jaipur in critical condition."

Meanwhile, people present at the spot caught the accused truck driver and assaulted him.

However, the accused escaped along with his companions.

At present, the police have arrested an accused in the case, while a search has been launched to nab the other accused.

