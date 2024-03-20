Traffic cops provide green corridor to transfer human liver from Delhi airport to Dwarka hospital

New Delhi, March 20 Delhi Traffic Police provided a 16-kilometre green corridor and facilitated transport of a cadaveric liver from IGI airport to a hospital in Dwarka in 18 minutes, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said that in a collaborative effort between healthcare institutions, law enforcement agencies, and transportation authorities, the cadaveric liver was transported from IGI Airport to the Akash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, with the utmost urgency.

“A green corridor of about 16 km was planned and around 35 traffic personnel were deployed on the corridor for smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ. A total of 16 km were covered in only 18 minutes, and the organ was safely transported to the hospital,” said a senior traffic police official.

The official added that the deployment of a green corridor ensured that the organ reached its destination in the shortest possible time, minimising transit delays and maximising the viability of the organ for transplantation.

“The Delhi Traffic Police extends its heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders involved in this collaborative effort, including healthcare professionals, transportation authorities, and the general public, whose support and cooperation were instrumental in making this life-saving mission a resounding success,” the official added.

--IANS

ssh/dan

