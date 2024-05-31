Traffic movement to be restricted at 14 points in Kolkata till June 4

Kolkata, May 31 As a precautionary measure, Kolkata Police have decided to impose traffic restrictions at 14 important points in the city starting from the final phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday till the counting of votes on June 4.

Of the nine Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal that will go to the polls on Saturday, two are in the state capital -- Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar.

Police sources said the 14 points where traffic restrictions will be imposed till June 4 are in South Kolkata and North Kolkata. Also, parking of private vehicles will not be allowed on 30 streets in the city.

The police also advised the drivers and commuters to carry valid identity proof while moving from one point to another within the city.

