Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway affected

Jammu, Feb 9 Traffic was allowed to move on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday though with slow movement due to the breakdown of a troller truck on the road.

A traffic department official said that the traffic movement was slow on the national highway due to the breakdown of the troller truck between Ramsoo and Banihal area.

“Commuters are advised to observe lane discipline and strictly follow the directions of the traffic regulating authorities.

“No overtaking should be attempted as the same causes traffic snarls and blockades”, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh highway, the Mughal Road, Bhaderwah-Chamba road and Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road are still snowbound and closed for traffic.

