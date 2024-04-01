Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway after a day

Jammu, April 1 Strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored for traffic on Monday, after remaining closed for a day.

Traffic Department officials said that for LMVs, the highway will remain open on Monday, and vehicular movement will be allowed from both Srinagar and Jammu.

No HMV will be allowed to move on the highway till afternoon today, and the decision on HMV movement will be made later in the day, officials said.

All supplies of essential commodities to the landlocked Valley are routed through Jammu-Srinagar highway and for this reason, the highway is called the lifeline of the Valley.

Traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway was stopped due to blockade of the Zojila Pass by snow avalanches. Efforts are on to restore the highway, officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor