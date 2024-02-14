Traffic restored on Srinagar-Leh highway after 12 days

Srinagar, Feb 14 The Srinagar-Leh highway was restored for traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for 12 days.

One of the toughest mountain roads of the World, the over 400 km long road passes through the Zojila Pass that connects the cold desert Ladakh UT with J&K and the rest of the country.

After hectic efforts by the men and machinery of the border roads organisation (BRO), the highway has been restored for traffic.

Since the nearly 15 km road stretch from Sonamarg to Gumri passing through snow-bound Zojila Pass remains frozen, motorists have been advised to use tyre chains during travel on this stretch for safety.

Before Ladakh was made a union territory, the Srinagar-Leh highway would remain closed from late November till early May.

A tunnel under the Zojila Pass is being laid presently at an approximate cost of Rs 6,800 crore. This tunnel will make Srinagar-Leh highway an all-weather road.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor