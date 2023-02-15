Traffic stopped on Jammu-Srinagar NH due to shooting stones

Srinagar, Feb 15 Vehicular traffic was stopped on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria near Ramban, officials said on Wednesday.

"Both side traffic stopped due to continuous shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria on Jammu Srinagar NHW," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

Intermittent shooting stones have been repeatedly coming down on the Highway causing road blockages.

The traffic police had earlier advised people to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

