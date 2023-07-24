Traffic to remain close from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar: Traffic Police

New Delhi, July 24 Traffic Police on Monday informed that the traffic will remain closed on one lane of Vikas Marg, specifically the section from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar.

Traffic police officials said that the measure has been put in place to facilitate the ongoing work on the Yamuna river and will be in effect for a duration of four hours.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to advise the commuters to consider this traffic closure while planning their journey.

“Traffic is affected in one lane on Vikas Marg in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar due to ongoing work on the Yamuna river. Due to this, the right turn has been closed from 5 p.m to 9 PM for commuters, coming from W point side. They may take U-turn from express cut for Laxmi Nagar. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” traffic cops said.

