Tragedy amid triumph: Father dies celebrating daughter’s UPSC success

Yavatmal (Maharashtra), April 28 What began as a joyous celebration for a family in Vagad (Ijara), Mahagaon Taluka, quickly turned into an unimaginable tragedy. Prahlad Khandare, a retired extension officer of the Pusad Panchayat Samiti, died of a heart attack while celebrating his daughter’s success in the prestigious UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examination.

In fact, Khandare’s daughter, Mohini, had obtained an impressive rank in the UPSC results, which were announced only a few days back. The family, along with neighbours, relatives and well-wishers, had gathered to mark this proud moment in their lives, and they were all in a celebratory mood.

The people there were all celebrating Mohini's huge UPSC success. The father of the girl, Prahlad Khandare, was being applauded for his hard work and dedication to the daughter’s preparation. His daughter’s achievement in the UPSC exam had brought their small village into the national spotlight. The success, in fact, earned the village a much-desired recognition across the country.

According to local sources, Khandare was visibly emotional and overjoyed at his daughter’s success, which had fulfilled a long-cherished dream of the family. As the celebrations were underway, he suddenly collapsed. Family members, relatives and neighbours rushed him to a nearby medical facility, but he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors confirmed that the cause was a massive heart attack.

The village, which had erupted in cheer for Mohini’s remarkable achievement, was soon engulfed in grief. The celebratory mood was replaced by a sombre atmosphere as people who gathered there to celebrate the success had to mourn the sudden passing of a man who had dedicated his life to public service and his daughter’s education.

Mohini, whose hard work had finally paid off with a significant rank in one of India’s toughest examinations, was left heartbroken. The success which brought a turning point in the life of Mohini was sadly overshadowed by the unbearable loss of her father.

