Tragedy in Bahraich: Toddler Snatched from Mother’s Lap and Killed by Wolves in Uttar Pradesh Village (Watch Video)

Panic and grief swept through the Mahsi area of Bahraich district after a heart-wrenching incident in Garhi Purwa village under Hardi police station limits. A two-year-old boy was snatched from his mother's lap by wild animals and later found mauled to death in a nearby sugarcane field. According to locals and authorities, the tragic event unfolded late at night while the child and his mother were sleeping in the gallery of their home.

Gyanendra Pratap, the village head, reported, "His wife was sleeping with the child in the gallery when three wolves came, took the child away, and mauled him to death in a nearby sugarcane field. "The horrifying discovery has left the village in a state of shock and fear, with many residents now concerned about the increasing movement of wild animals in residential areas. Forest department officials and police have launched an investigation and increased patrolling in the surrounding areas to prevent any further incidents. Authorities have urged villagers to remain cautious, especially during nighttime, and to avoid sleeping in open or vulnerable areas. Wildlife experts are also being consulted to assess the situation and determine appropriate measures to ensure public safety.