Tragedy in Delhi: Two Minors, Aged 11 and 12, Drown in Bharat Nagar Canal

Two children, aged 11 and 12, tragically drowned in a canal in the Bharat Nagar police station area of Delhi More details are awaited as police is still investigating the case and a probe has been ordered. Last month, a six-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a swimming pool at the MCD Community Centre in northwest Delhi's Pitampura on Friday afternoon. The boy, Taksh Rathi, a resident of Bakhtawarpur, was declared brought dead at the hospital. Bhisham Singh, DCP (Northwest), said that the alleged cause of death was drowning. A team visited the community centre and found there were no safety measures in place. There were no CCTV cameras installed at the site.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Section 106 (causing death by negligence) was registered.A municipal official said that police were conducting an investigation, and the civic body was providing complete cooperation. "The facility was rented out to a private concessionaire. We are also looking into the matter, and if any lapses are found, we will take strict action," the official said. Kanchan, the boy's maternal aunt, told TOI that the six-year-old was a healthy and active child who knew how to swim. "This was the first day he went out to swim with the neighbours' children. Around 10.40am, we received a phone call informing us that Taksh was unconscious.

We rushed him to the hospital, but by the time we reached, the doctor declared him already dead," said Kanchan, struggling to hold back tears. She added that Taksh, a Class I student, had participated in a summer camp last year, during which he was enrolled in swimming classes. "He performed quite well in those sessions and was very comfortable in the water. We never imagined something like this could happen to him," she said. Taksh's grandfather, Lakshman Bhatt, also spoke about the tragic incident. He said that at the time of the drowning, the boy was in the pool with two other children. "They were all swimming together. At one point, the other two kids swam ahead. When they turned back to check on Taksh, they saw that he was under the water. They immediately raised an alarm. People rushed in, pulled him out and took him to the hospital," he recounted.