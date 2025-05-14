Tragedy into triumph: Chandigarh acid attack survivor scores 95.6 pc in CBSE Class 12

Chandigarh, May 14 Kafi's world turned dark before she even understood what light was. At just three years old, Kafi’s life was altered forever when a neighbour hurled acid at her during a family dispute. The attack left her blind, but not broken.

On Tuesday, Kafi stunned everyone by scoring an extraordinary 95.6 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 humanities examination, proving that courage, not sight, defines vision.

A student at the Institute for the Blind, Sector 26, Chandigarh, Kafi has been a beacon of resilience for years. But with the announcement of the CBSE results, she has not just topped her class—she has inspired a nation.

“I belong to Hisar in Haryana. When I heard about my result, I was so happy, but more than that, I was proud that I could bring joy to my parents. They’ve sacrificed so much for me," she told IANS.

Kafi’s journey has been anything but ordinary. The attack happened in 2011 during the Holi festival, a time of colour and celebration.

“I was only three. We didn’t understand why they did it—there was no personal rivalry. But it changed everything,” she recalled.

She underwent several years of treatment at AIIMS Delhi. When it became clear that her vision would not return, her family made a bold decision—to send her back to school and let education shape her future.

Kafi first stepped into a classroom in 2016, five years after the attack. Today, she stands tall among over 1.6 million students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams, her name shining brighter than ever.

Kafi’s ambitions soar even higher than her marks.

“I want to become an IAS officer. I want to serve my country with honesty and dedication. I believe that survivors like me don’t need sympathy, we need empathy and opportunities.”

Her message is simple but powerful: “We don’t have many options. So we study and we achieve.”

Throughout her journey, Kafi has leaned on the unwavering support of her parents.

“Like any parents, they’ve helped me through every step,” she told IANS.

“They made sacrifices so I could dream, and that pushed me to give my 100 per cent. I wanted to make them proud.”

On Tuesday, as CBSE announced the results, girls had once again outperformed boys. The overall pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent, with girls recording 91.64 per cent, a lead of nearly six percentage points over boys.

Among these high-achieving girls, Kafi’s name resonates as a symbol of resilience, willpower, and determination. Her story is not just about academics. It’s about transforming pain into purpose.

In a world where acid attacks still rob many girls of their dignity and dreams, Kafi is a reminder that no darkness is too deep when determination lights the way. Her scars may remain, but so will her spirit—a spirit that continues to rise, learn, and lead.

