Tragedy Strikes in Katihar as Boat Carrying Eleven Farmers Capsizes In Bihar

A tragic incident unfolded today when a boat carrying eleven farmers capsized while navigating the waters towards Dujra Diara. As the search and rescue operations commence, seven of the farmers remain unaccounted for, heightening the urgency of the situation.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been mobilized, alongside local administration teams, who are racing to the scene to conduct thorough search efforts. Eyewitnesses report that the boat encountered difficulties due to rough waters, leading to the unfortunate incident.Local officials have urged residents to stay away from the area to facilitate the rescue operations.