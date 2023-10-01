Tragedy strikes Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris: 8 dead, multiple injured in sus accident

In a tragic incident near Marapalam in Tamil Nadu, a bus carrying 60 passengers veered off the road and plunged into a gorge, resulting in a devastating accident. Eight individuals lost their lives in the mishap, while 27 others sustained injuries.

The bus was en route from Ooty in Coimbatore district to Mettupalayam when the accident occurred. Promptly after the incident, local authorities and the police rushed to the scene, initiating swift rescue operations.

Injured passengers were promptly transported to a hospital in Coonoor for medical attention. Preliminary reports suggest that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the tragic accident.

Nilgiris District Collector confirmed the presence of 60 passengers on board and lauded the rescue team's efforts in swiftly extricating all passengers, including the injured, from the wreckage. The eight individuals who lost their lives are mourned, while those injured receive medical treatment, as investigations into the accident continue.