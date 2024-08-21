Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: Four of Family Killed in Road Accident

In a tragic accident on Wednesday in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, a truck collided with a car, resulting in the death of four family members and injuring two others. The victims were traveling from Delhi to Hamirpur when the collision occurred. Dr. Shyam Mohan from the District Hospital Emergency reported to ANI, "Under the jurisdiction of Ikdil Police Station in Etawah, a truck hit a car. Four members of the same family lost their lives in the accident, and two others were injured. They were en route from Delhi to Hamirpur."

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the hospital, where they are awaiting post-mortem. The police arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident further. Among the injured are a child named Rathi and a woman named Poonam, both of whom are receiving treatment at the hospital. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the grieving family and has instructed district administration officials to expedite relief efforts at the scene. He also wished the injured a swift recovery