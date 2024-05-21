Tragic Fallout: Chennai Mother Takes Own Life Amid Cyberbullying After Child's Roof Fall Rescue

About a month ago, the story of an eight-year-old infant that had fallen on the roof of a Chennai apartment had gone viral. The baby was rescued by the neighbors. However, after the incident, the baby's mother, battered with trolling on social media, took her own life.

The video of the child being rescued from the lower floor terrace of the 4-story building had gone viral. The child's mother was an IT engineer. She was heavily trolled for her negligence.

After the incident, she had gone to Coimbatore with her maternal home. The woman was identified as V Ramya. Her body was found in the room on May 19. She could not forget the incident that took place on April 28, a source told a newspaper.

Ramya was severely criticized on social media. It was alleged that she may have deliberately thrown the baby boy down. It affected her psyche so much that she was worried. When her parents returned home after an event, they found Ramya unconscious. They rushed her to a hospital, where she was said to be dead.

