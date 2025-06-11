Tragic Road Accident in Rajasthan: Bride Among 5 Killed as Truck Hits Jeep Carrying Baraatis

A joyous occasion turned into a heartbreaking tragedy late Tuesday night when a road accident on the Dausa-Manoharpur Highway claimed the lives of five people, including a newlywed bride and groom. The fatal crash occurred near the village of Raisar in Rajasthan, as the group was returning to Madhya Pradesh after attending a wedding ceremony.

According to initial reports, the vehicle, carrying approximately 14 to 15 family members including the bride and groom, lost control while approaching Raisar. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, but the vehicle is believed to have either collided or overturned, resulting in a devastating impact. Five individuals died on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical. Police reached the accident site soon after the incident and have launched a formal investigation to determine the precise sequence of events leading to the crash. Identification of the deceased is currently underway, as authorities work to contact the victims' families.