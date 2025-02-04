Train Accident in UP: Two Goods Trains Derail After Colliding Near Pambhipur in Khaga (Watch Video)

Two goods trains collided near Pambhipur in the Khaga area of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, February 4. The guard compartment and the engine were derailed in the accident. Fortunately, a major disaster was averted.

According to the initial report, the first freight train was halted due to a signal issue on the track when the second freight train collided from behind. Following the incident, the upline was blocked, and railway officials launched an investigation.

Train Accident in UP

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Initial reports say two freight trains derail in Pambhipur, Fatehpur Khaga. More details are awaited.#UPNews#UttarPradeshNews



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/0db2EG1GeJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 4, 2025

The accident occurred on a railway commercial corridor. However, no information on injuries or casualties has been released yet. More details are awaited. Due to an accident, several trains were suspended and delayed in the region. The motorman of both trains received injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. The railway administration is trying to clear the track as soon as possible and restore normal traffic.

The causes of the accident are being investigated. The railway administration has ordered a high-level investigation. Only after the investigation will the real cause of the accident be revealed.