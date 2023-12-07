Train robbers target AC coach of Himgiri Express in Bihar, loot valuables from passengers

Patna, Dec 7 A gang of robbers targeted a AC coach of Howrah-Jammu Tawi Himgiri express at Arrah railway station in Bihar and looted cash, jewellery, and mobile phones of passengers on Wednesday.

The entire incident happened in broad daylight and despite GRP personnel and TTE being present inside the coach they did not do anything.

The robbers, after committing the crime, left the train midway between Bihiya and Buxar railway stations.

The victims were part of a marriage group who were travelling in B1 AC 3 coach of the Himgiri express.

"During investigation, it appeared that some of the robbers boarded at Patna railway station. They have set the marriage group as the target for the robbery. When the train reached Arrah railway station, some of their gang members also boarded and began robbing. They were carrying iron rods and weapons. They have brutally assaulted some of the passengers and forcibly taken away two suitcases containing cash, jewellery and mobile phones," said a GRP official of Buxar.

After the robbery, the victims complained with the GRP and the TTE but they did not respond and asked them to lodge FIR when the train reached Buxar railway station.

