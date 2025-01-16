Train service suspended in Valley due to fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 16 Train services from Banihal town of Jammu division to Baramulla town of the Kashmir Valley were suspended on Thursday due to fresh snowfall on the track, officials said.

Railway officials said that the train service will be resumed once the tracks are cleared of accumulated snow.

It has been snowing in different parts of the Valley since morning. The weather office had said that the weather would start clearing from the late afternoon. There was a partially cloudy sky in Jammu but the sun broke out of the cloud cover in the afternoon.

The weather office has said that till January 19, there is no significant change likely in overall weather conditions, which are expected to remain dry.

Sub-zero temperatures continued in the Valley today although due to nightlong cloud cover, the minimum temperature rose marginally bringing some relief to the people, who have been braving intense cold since December when the 40-day long period of intense winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started. This 40-day long period of intense cold will end on January 30 after which weather is expected to improve in the Valley.

Tourists in large numbers have gathered at different tourist destinations including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam.

The 6.4 km long Sonamarg tunnel built at a cost of Rs 2700 crore was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on January 13. The tunnel takes off from Gagangir in Ganderbal district, bypassing the troublesome stretch of road from Gagangir to Sonamarg that is avalanche-prone and would remain closed during the winter months.

With the Sonamarg tunnel becoming operational, Sonamarg is now an all-season tourist destination. It is also likely to be developed as the second-best ski resort in Kashmir after Gulmarg. After the Zojila Tunnel, being built across the Zojila Pass, becomes operational in 2028, the Sonamarg tunnel will make travel to the Ladakh region possible throughout the year.

