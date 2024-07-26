Train Services Disrupted on South Western Railway Due to Landslide

On Friday, train services on the South Western Railway were disrupted due to a landslide that occurred between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim sections on the Goa-Karnataka border shortly after midnight. Additionally, a tree fall between Londa and Tinaighat (on the Karnataka side) impacted the overhead power supply.

South Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, reported that both incidents were logged at 0:55 am on Friday. Train operations resumed around 6 am after the debris and tree were cleared.

Train No. 17309 was regulated at Alnavar station (Karnataka) from 01.55 am onwards, while Train 12780 was regulated at Belagavi (Karnataka) from 01.35 am onwards. Vasco-Jasidih Express (17321) was rescheduled to leave from Vasco at 07.50 am, he said. After the tracks were cleared, Train No. 17419 departed from Londa at 06.00 am and Train 17309 left Alnavar at 06.05 am, he said.