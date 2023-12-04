Trainee aircraft crashes near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 4 A trainee aircraft crashed on Monday near Toopran in Telangana's Medak district, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

The aircraft crashed amid rocks and caught fire.

The incident occurred around 8.30 a.m.

Locals rushed to the crash site and alerted police.

There was no information if there were any casualties.

Further details are awaited.

