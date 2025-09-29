Trainee doctor jumps to death from high-rise in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Sep 29 A 29-year-old trainee doctor died by suicide on Monday morning after jumping from a high-rise in Gaur City 14th Avenue, located under Bisrakh police station limits of Greater Noida, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva, son of Rakesh Kumar Sharma.

Police said he jumped from the 21st/22nd floor of the residential tower, leaving residents in shock. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries but was declared dead on arrival.

Police teams reached the spot soon after being alerted. A panchnama was conducted in the presence of the family, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said no suicide note was found during the preliminary investigation.

“The exact cause behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. We are examining all possible angles, including mental stress, professional pressure, or personal reasons,” a senior Bisrakh police officer said.

According to residents, Shiva was known to be a quiet and reserved young man who had been living in the society for some time.

They said he was undergoing medical training, though the hospital or institution he was attached to has not yet been confirmed.

Family members, who are in a state of deep shock, have not yet given their statements to police. Further action will be taken after their version is recorded, officials added.

Greater Noida and Noida have witnessed a worrying rise in suicides from high-rise buildings in recent years.

Just a few days ago, a woman and her young son jumped to their deaths from the 13th floor of Ace City Society, also under Bisrakh police station limits.

Experts say urban isolation, academic and professional pressures, and mental health challenges are emerging as contributing factors to such tragedies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor